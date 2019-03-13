CBSE Class 10 science exam easy, strict checking expected

CBSE class 10 science exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted science exam for class 10 today. Students came out of exam hall happy calling it an easy paper. Based on the feedback, the exam seemed to be well-balanced and students could finish it on and some even before time.

Talking to the indianexpress.com, a teacher from Amity International, New Delhi, Arpita Chauhan said, “The exam was easy. In such question papers, students are needed to right to the point answers. We can expect a strict marking for the exam considering easy difficulty levels.”

She also informed, “While all sets had the same questions which were mostly jumbled to prevent cheating, there were two different questions in set 1 which were not there in any other set.”

Arti Jaiswal, a Delhi-based teacher said, “The exam was based on the new format as described by the CBSE. There were more internal choices and more application-based questions were asked. If a student is through with their examination, they might find such questions to be easy but for some, thinking about these questions might have consumed some extra minutes.”

Based on students reactions, it was found that all the questions were from NCERT and no anomalies could be traced. Students found physics to be comparatively difficult than the chemistry and biology exam.