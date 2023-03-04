scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

CBSE Class 10 Science exam analysis: ‘Paper easy, all questions from syllabus’

CBSE Boards 10th Science exam analysis: Not just teachers but students were also happy with the Science exam. Most students claimed to have completed the paper before time. 

CBSE 10th science exam analysisAs per students and experts, the exam was easy and questions were based on the CBSE sample paper pattern. (File image)

CBSE Class 10 Science exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today conducted the science exam for Class 10. As per students and experts, the exam was easy and questions were based on the CBSE sample paper pattern.

Today’s Science paper was blended with moderately easy and average questions. About 70-80 percent of the questions were straight from the textbook. Students could easily finish the paper  before allotted time. Distribution of the question includes uniform distribution of marks including skills like knowledge, application, evaluation etc. MCQ’s were straight forward and mostly average,” Rupjyoti Kalita, PGT- Com Science at Modern English School, Guwahati said.

Read |CBSE Class 10th English Exam Analysis: ‘Easy and balanced paper’ say teachers, students

Ritu pant, Senior Mistress at DPS Indirapuram said that if a student read NCERTs they will pass the exam with flying colours. “Students who have studied their  NCERT textbook thoroughly will definitely score well. The pattern was similar to the CBSE sample paper and  the difficulty level was not very high,” she said

Not just teachers but students were also happy with the Science exam. Most students claimed to have completed the paper before time. 

Also Read
IIT Hyderabad placement record for Electrical engineering department
IIT Hyderabad (EE) Placements: Highest package, top recruiters, average C...
UPSC CSE: Vinayak Narwade
UPSC Civil Services: What do interviewers assess in Personality Test? IAS...
NEET UG registration to begin in 13 languages
NEET UG 2023: Why registrations in Marathi, Odia dropped while those in T...
Maharashtra CET 2023: Tentative schedule of various courses released
Maharashtra MAH-CET 2023: Tentative schedule of various courses released,...

“I was worried about how the exam will go but after reading the question paper I was quite confident of knowing most answers. I completed the exam fifteen minutes before the stipulated time which I utilized for revising the answers. Overall the paper was easy and not lengthy,” Sounak Ray, a class 10 student from Kolkata said 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 15:01 IST
Next Story

No joint communique after G-20 Foreign ministers’ meet: What were the two contentious paras

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close