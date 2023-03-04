CBSE Class 10 Science exam analysis: ‘Paper easy, all questions from syllabus’

CBSE Class 10 Science exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today conducted the science exam for Class 10. As per students and experts, the exam was easy and questions were based on the CBSE sample paper pattern.

Today’s Science paper was blended with moderately easy and average questions. About 70-80 percent of the questions were straight from the textbook. Students could easily finish the paper before allotted time. Distribution of the question includes uniform distribution of marks including skills like knowledge, application, evaluation etc. MCQ’s were straight forward and mostly average,” Rupjyoti Kalita, PGT- Com Science at Modern English School, Guwahati said.

Ritu pant, Senior Mistress at DPS Indirapuram said that if a student read NCERTs they will pass the exam with flying colours. “Students who have studied their NCERT textbook thoroughly will definitely score well. The pattern was similar to the CBSE sample paper and the difficulty level was not very high,” she said

Not just teachers but students were also happy with the Science exam. Most students claimed to have completed the paper before time.

“I was worried about how the exam will go but after reading the question paper I was quite confident of knowing most answers. I completed the exam fifteen minutes before the stipulated time which I utilized for revising the answers. Overall the paper was easy and not lengthy,” Sounak Ray, a class 10 student from Kolkata said