CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam 2026: Expert guide to ace 80-mark paper after AI paper

Girish Sharma
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam 2026 Preparation Tips: With Artificial Intelligence on February 27 and Sanskrit on February 28, 2026, Class 10 students face a tight window of less than 24 hours between the two exams. Success in this situation depends not on panic, but on precise planning. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2026 Class 10 board exams are underway and will continue till March 11.
The Sanskrit paper is divided into four distinct sections:
– Section A (Khanda ‘Ka’): Unseen Comprehension (10 Marks)
– Section B (Khanda ‘Kha’): Creative Writing (15 Marks)
– Section C (Khanda ‘Ga’): Applied Grammar (25 Marks)
– Section D (Khanda ‘Gha’): Prescribed Literature (30 Marks)
To finish the 3-hour paper with accuracy, students should follow this time-division strategy:
The golden 15 minutes (Reading time)
–Read the entire paper calmly to understand the difficulty level.
–Finalize the order in which you will attempt the sections.
–Identify and underline the internal choices to avoid confusion later.
Execution strategy (165 minutes writing time)
– Grammar (45 Minutes): This section requires the highest accuracy. Topics like Sandhi, Samasa, and Pratyaya need careful thought; check word endings (Vibhakti/Halanth) strictly.
– Literature (50 Minutes): As the highest-weighted section, read the passages twice. For poetry, focus on the Anvaya (prose order). Write concise answers rather than copying full paragraphs.
– Creative Writing (30 Minutes): Allocate 10–12 minutes each for the Letter and Picture Description. Use the remaining time for Translation. Use short, simple Sanskrit sentences to minimize errors.
– Unseen Comprehension (20 Minutes): Solve one-word questions first, followed by full sentences. Watch your spellings closely.
The final lap: Revision (Last 15 minutes)
– Verify all question numbers.
– Check for spelling mistakes and ensure proper grammar endings (Visarga/Halanth).
– Underline key Sanskrit keywords to make the presentation neat.
From the teacher’s perspective: Final tips
Sanskrit is a scoring subject when answers are precise and to the point. Avoid overwriting, as extra words can lead to grammatical errors. Practice by solving just a couple of model papers to build confidence without burning out.
The author is TGT, Sanskrit Educator at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru