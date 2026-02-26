CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam 2026: Expert guide to ace 80-mark paper after AI paper

Girish Sharma

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam 2026 Preparation Tips: With Artificial Intelligence on February 27 and Sanskrit on February 28, 2026, Class 10 students face a tight window of less than 24 hours between the two exams. Success in this situation depends not on panic, but on precise planning. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2026 Class 10 board exams are underway and will continue till March 11.

The Sanskrit paper is divided into four distinct sections:

– Section A (Khanda ‘Ka’): Unseen Comprehension (10 Marks)

– Section B (Khanda ‘Kha’): Creative Writing (15 Marks)

– Section C (Khanda ‘Ga’): Applied Grammar (25 Marks)

– Section D (Khanda ‘Gha’): Prescribed Literature (30 Marks)

The 180-minute master plan

To finish the 3-hour paper with accuracy, students should follow this time-division strategy: