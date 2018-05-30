CBSE Class 10 results: State-level footballer, district-level cricketer among top EWS students

By Atman Sandhu

A state-level footballer and a district-level cricketer, both belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS), made their parents proud as the CBSE results were declared on Tuesday. Son of a domestic cook, Hira Bahadur Balami, who dreams to be a professional football player, has scored 72.8 per cent. Hira, who cleared his Class 10 from St Johns High School, Chandigarh, has chosen commerce stream in Class 11.

Hira’s father said, “Hira would study for only two-three hours and play football rest of the day. We never thought he will do so well, but he has a sharp memory.”

On the other hand, Aman Chandra, a student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, has scored 93.2 per cent. Son of a Haryana government employee, Aman has played Under-14 and Under-17 cricket at the district level. Aman said he was happy with his result, but he thinks could have done better. “I studied for up to 10 hours a day for 3 months before the final exams,” he said.

Khushdeep Singh: Confident that blindness can’t deter him from ‘achieving success’

Khushdeep Singh was confident that his disability will not stop him from “achieving success”. Hailing from a small village near Mansa, Punjab, Khushdeep has topped the Institute of the Blind, Chandigarh, in Class X CBSE exams with 85.2 per cent.

Khushdeep’s father, a farmer, said he studied for four-five hours everyday, but would get very tired. “He would listen to music in between. He was an avid debater when he was in our village school.”

Khushdeep, who was confident of his dedication towards studies, however, said he could never imagine that his results would be so good. “Now, I am hopeful about achieving my dream of becoming a computer engineer,” said Khushdeep.

Khushdeep has taken up non-medical stream in Class 11. Harleen Kaur with 85 per cent is second in the Institute of the Blind. Garima Narula came third with 84.6 per cent.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App