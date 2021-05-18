CBSE Class 10th results not releasing by June 10, schools allowed to submit marks by June 30

CBSE 10th result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday has extended the last date for schools to submit students’ marks to the board. Earlier, the finalisation of results by schools was to be done by May 25, and the marks were to be submitted to CBSE by June 5. But now, the date to submit marks has been extended till June 30.

The board released an official notice on its website. Around 18 lakh class 10 students will be subject to this system of assessment.

“Delhi government had written to the CBSE to extend the deadline to submit marks and we had provided them with the required flexibility. But, we are noticing constant disturbance across the country due to COVID-19 and it is only logical to extend the deadline and not risk stakeholders’ lives,” Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examination, CBSE told indianexpress.com.

The date for the declaration of the result was to be done by June 20, but now the results will also be delayed.

“Since we have already released guidelines for class 11 admissions, schools are free to start online classes for the students. There will be a slight delay in declaring the class 10 results, but it is not going to impact the students’ academic cycle,” Bhardwaj added.

The basic break-up of marks provided by the board is as follows — 20 marks based on internal assessment, which has already been conducted by most schools with marks already uploaded, 10 marks for periodic/unit test, 30 for half-yearly/mid-term examinations, and 40 marks for pre-board examinations.