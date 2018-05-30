CBSE Class 10 results: Mathematics his love, drawing his hobby

Rahul Jassal with his parents on Monday. (Jaipal Singh) Rahul Jassal with his parents on Monday. (Jaipal Singh)

RAHUL JASSAL

Love for solving mathematical problems got Rahul Jassal a perfect 100 in the subject in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examinations. This helped the student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, to score 98.8 per cent to be one of the four Tricity toppers.

“I am really happy with my scores. Equal credit goes to my schoolteachers and tutors,” said Jassal whose father Subhash Chandra is an assistant engineer in a private company and mother Madhubala a homemaker.

“I used to study for 2.5 hours daily, excluding my 2-hour coaching classes. But I used to take a lot of break to relax. Music and badminton were my stress busters. Besides, drawing is my hobby,” said Jassal, adding his father helped him with mathematics.

Talking about his future plans, he said he had chosen non-medical stream in Class 11. “I want to be an engineer. I am aiming at IIT after Class 12.”

Garima Gupta with her mother Monday. (Jaipal Singh) Garima Gupta with her mother Monday. (Jaipal Singh)

GARIMA GUPTA: Balanced Sports with studies

Sports captain and best athlete Garima Gupta was another student from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, to score 98.8 per cent in the Class 10 board examination, results of which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday. Another one of the four Tricity toppers, she is the daughter of Ashish Garg, a senior lecturer at the Government Polytechnic College in Ambala, and Kusum, who is an employee at PGIMER. Her belief in self-study saw her through, but teachers also played an important role in clearing last-minute queries.

“I am really happy. I focused on self-study and joined a coaching institute to cover up some important parts of the syllabus. Mathematics is my favourite subject,” said Garima.

Her true love is sports, she added. “I have always loved sports and was a sports captain in my school and have even won the award for the best athlete. I have always tried to strike a balance between sports and academics. It was hard, but I am happy I did it,” she said.

Garima added that she gave her “100 per cent” when she sat down to study, but would listen to music or go out and play badminton to relax. She too wants to become an engineer and wants to study at the IIT after finishing school.

Aniket Chaudhary with his mother and brother on Monday. (Jaipal Singh) Aniket Chaudhary with his mother and brother on Monday. (Jaipal Singh)

ANIKET CHAUDHRI: Watched comedy videos, wants to be engineer

YouTube may have played a tiny role in Aniket Chaudhri’s success in the Class 10 board examination. He would often watch comedy videos on the popular video-sharing website as a stressbuster. Aniket of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, scored 98.8 per cent to become one of the four Tricity toppers in Class 10 results declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday.

His father, Dr A R Chaudhri, is a geology professor at Kurukshetra University and his mother, Meera Chaudhri, is a homemaker. “Whenever I wanted to take a break from studies, I watched comedy videos on YouTube; I find them to be relaxing. Other than that, my parents supported me throughout,” said Aniket.

He added that he did not expect this kind of result. “I have worked hard for this. I studied for eight to nine hours daily and have always believed in self-study, but my teachers have a huge role to play in my success.” Aniket wants to be an engineer. “I have chosen non-medical stream in Class 11 and want to go to IIT to study engineering after Class 12,” he said.

-By Kanav Bali

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App