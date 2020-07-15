CBSE Class 10 Results: 93% from Chandigarh region clear exam

Tri-city topper Garima. Tri-city topper Garima.

CBSE Class 10 Results: Girls continued to outshine boys in class 10 examination, results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.04 in the region comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Union Territories of Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The region had last year recorded 93.85 pass percentage.

The CBSE has this year divided the state and the UTs under Panchkula (Haryana and HP) and Chandigarh ( Punjab, Chandigarh, J&K and Ladakh) regions, which registered stood at 94.31 and 91.83 pass percentage, respectively. Both regions recorded a higher pass percentage than the national average of 91.46 per cent.

In Panchkula region, the overall pass percentage stood at 94.1 in Haryana and 96.92 in Himachal Pradesh. In both states, girls performed better than boys. In Haryana, 96.51 per cent girls and 92.33 per cent boys cleared the exams. In HP, 98.14 per cent girls and 95.99 per cent boys cleared the exams.

Of the total 1,31,741 candidates who appeared for exams in Haryana, 1,23,850 cleared them. In HP, 15,246 candidates appeared for exams of which 14,776 cleared them.

In Chandigarh region too, girls performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage in Chandigarh region stood at 89.63 for boys and 94.64 for girls. The UT of Jammu & Kashmir was the best performing in Chandigarh region — 98.29 per cent candidates cleared the exams including 97.86 per cent boys and 98.9 per cent girls.

In Chandigarh, 86.21 per cent candidates cleared the exams including 85.74 per cent boys and 86.71 per cent girls. In Punjab, 92.12 per cent candidates cleared the exams including 89.38 per cent boys and 95.7 pert cent girls. In Ladakh, 86.02 per cent candidates cleared the exams including 80.23 per cent boys and 91.14 per cent girls. A total of 1,23,937 candidates appeared for the exams in Chandigarh region of which 1,13,806 cleared them.

“The CBSE Class X Board Examinations were scheduled to be conducted from February 15 till March 20. However, due to wide spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the exams scheduled from March 19 to 31 had to be postponed. After reassessing the situation, it was decided that the Board will no longer be able to conduct examinations. Looking at the uncertainties and unprecedented situation, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India passed orders on June 26, approving the assessment scheme of CBSE for class X to compute results. For the students, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations. For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted. For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted,” said a statement from CBSE.

For class X also, the board has replaced the term ‘Fail’ with ‘Essential Repeat’ and the former will no longer be used in documents or marksheets.

