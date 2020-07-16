At Delhi’s Schools of Excellence, tales of beating the odds

From left: Tushar Upadhyay, Shameem Ansari, Maitri Sharma From left: Tushar Upadhyay, Shameem Ansari, Maitri Sharma

In the CBSE Class XII board results declared Monday, three of the Delhi government’s premier Schools of Excellence registered a 100% pass percentage. In these upgraded schools, this was the first batch of students who appeared for class XII exams.

Among them is Tushar Upadhyay, a commerce student of the School of Excellence at Kalkaji. While most students take tuitions to score well in their class XII board exams, the 17-year-old prepared by giving tuitions.

His daily routine involved coming back from school in the afternoon and giving back-to-back tuitions till 9 pm to younger students, so he could earn money and support his financially unstable family. It was only at night that he found the time to study. “From 9 pm to 2 am. That is when I studied,” he said.

On Monday, when the results were released, Tushar scored 92.16%. “He used to study in a private school but once my business dwindled, I couldn’t afford to send him to that school which asked Rs 3,500 per month as fee. So in class XI, we shifted him to the School of Excellence. Tushar was always interested in academics so I knew he’d do well. But to do so well while spending most of his time giving tuitions, and without taking any tuitions himself, is a tremendous feat,” said his father Pradeep Upadhyay, who works in a shop selling ceiling fans and earns around Rs 15,000 a month.

Tushar, who now wants to study Maths (Hons) from Hansraj College and ultimately become a Chartered Accountant, said: “I give tuitions to students from classes VIII-X, including those from private schools like Don Bosco. I like it but it is basically to support my family.”

Like him, Shameem Ansari (17), a science student at the School of Excellence in Dwarka had also studied diligently and expected to score around 85%.

He figured that in the absence of tuitions and lack of resources due to his working-class background, expecting more marks would be unrealistic. Shameem, however, was in for a pleasant surprise when he found out he had scored 94%.

His daily schedule included studying for four-five hours a day and dedicating the rest to playing puzzles online on a computer bought by his parents. “But I didn’t take my studies lightly. I wanted to study hard and do well because it is my dream to become a computer engineer. I will apply for JEE and see where that takes me. I want to buy a house in Delhi someday where my parents, brother and I can stay happily,” said Shameem.

His father is a piece-rated worker at a leather factory, who earns roughly Rs 8,000 a month, and his mother is a homemaker.

Shameem scored above 90% in all subjects, except English. “Till class X, I studied in a Hindi-medium school, so studying everything in English is still difficult for me. That’s why I couldn’t get high marks,” he said.

Maitri Sharma (18), on the other hand, joined the School of Excellence in Rohini as her former school didn’t offer the Humanities stream. “I decided on this school as they have the best teachers. Ultimately, education is not about government or private, it depends on students and teachers,” she said.

Sharma scored 96%. “I want to study Psychology at LSR college or do law,” she said.

