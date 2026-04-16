CBSE Class 10 results: 93.7% students pass; girls outperform boys

Girls once again outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than that of boys at 92.69 per cent. Transgender candidates registered a pass percentage of 87.50.

MORE THAN 93.70 per cent of students cleared the CBSE Class 10 board examinations this year, with over 55,000 candidates scoring above 95 per cent, the board announced on Wednesday. More than 2.20 lakh students secured marks above 90 per cent.

Girls once again outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than that of boys at 92.69 per cent. Transgender candidates registered a pass percentage of 87.50.

In a shift aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced a two-exam system for Class 10 this year. The first examination was conducted in February-March, while the second is scheduled for May. Students were required to appear for the first phase.