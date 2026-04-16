CBSE Class 10 results: 93.7% students pass; girls outperform boys

MORE THAN 93.70 per cent of students cleared the CBSE Class 10 board examinations this year, with over 55,000 candidates scoring above 95 per cent, the board announced on Wednesday. More than 2.20 lakh students secured marks above 90 per cent.
Girls once again outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than that of boys at 92.69 per cent. Transgender candidates registered a pass percentage of 87.50.
In a shift aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced a two-exam system for Class 10 this year. The first examination was conducted in February-March, while the second is scheduled for May. Students were required to appear for the first phase.
LIVE UPDATES | CBSE Class 10th Result: Where to download scorecards?
A total of 55,368 students scored above 95 per cent, while 2,21,574 candidates crossed the 90 per cent mark. At the same time, over 1.47 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category.
Region-wise, Trivandrum and Vijayawada emerged as the top performers, both recording a pass percentage of 99.79 per cent. At the other end, Guwahati recorded the lowest pass percentage at 85.32 per cent.
|Rank
|Region
|Pass Percentage
|1
|Trivandrum
|99.79%
|2
|Vijayawada
|99.79%
|3
|Chennai
|99.58%
|4
|Bengaluru
|98.91%
|5
|Delhi West
|97.45%
Among different categories of schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas led with a pass percentage of 99.57 per cent, followed closely by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at 99.42 per cent. Private schools recorded a pass percentage of 93.77 per cent, while government-aided schools had the lowest at 91.01 per cent.
Children With Special Needs (CWSN) recorded a pass percentage of 96.24. Among them, 91 students scored above 95 per cent, while 452 candidates secured more than 90 per cent.
Continuing its policy to discourage unhealthy competition, CBSE did not release a merit list or rank students into first, second, or third divisions. However, merit certificates will be awarded to the top 0.1 per cent of students in each subject.
ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10th Results 2026: Where to locate Class 10th marksheet at DigiLocker, Umang app?
The board also announced results for students in the Middle East, where examinations had been cancelled due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. An alternative marking policy was adopted for these candidates. Foreign schools recorded a pass percentage of 99.10.
ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10th April Results 2026: Relief or reset? 2-exam system faces its first real test
This year, more than 24.71 lakh students appeared for the examination, which was conducted across 8,074 centres.