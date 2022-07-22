scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

CBSE Class 10 results 2022: J&K records highest pass percentage in Chandigarh region

97.59 per cent candidates cleared CBSE Class 10 exams in Punjab

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 22, 2022 3:39:55 pm
cbse 10th results 2022, indian expressThis year, the board had divided exams into two parts: Term I and Term II, to reduce burden on students due to Covid. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

The overall pass percentage in Panchkula and Chandigarh regions stood at 95.38% and 96.33% respectively, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 results on Friday. Both regions have recorded a higher pass percentage than the national average of 94.40%.

The Chandigarh region consists of Punjab, union territories (UTs) of Chandigarh, J&K and Ladakh, while Panchkula region covers Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

As per the state-wise results for Class 10 this year, UT Jammu & Kashmir has recorded the highest pass percentage in Chandigarh region at 99.05%, followed by Punjab (97.59%), UT Ladakh (91.59%) and UT Chandigarh (82.42%).

From Panchkula region, 96.26% candidates cleared the exams in Haryana and 96.94% in Himachal Pradesh.

However, in both regions, pass percentage has dipped significantly compared to 2021 results. Last year, 99.77% candidates in Chandigarh region and 99.46% in Panchkula region had passed. Last year, the results were calculated on the basis of marks uploaded by schools internally and exams were cancelled due to Covid, so the pass percentage had shot up manifold.

Also Read |CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Score cards released at cbseresults.nic.in

This year, the board had divided exams into two parts: Term I and Term II, to reduce burden on students due to Covid.

In the Chandigarh region, a total of 1,37,343 candidates appeared for Class 10 exams of which 1,30,994 passed. The pass percentage for boys stood at 96.98% in the region and it was 98.02% for girls.

In Panchkula region, a total of 1,60,560 candidates appeared for Class 10 exams of which 1,54,662 passed. The pass percentage for boys stood at 95.28% in the region and it was 97.86% for girls.

