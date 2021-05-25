CBSE Class 10th results 2021: Board releases FAQs on new marks tabulation policy

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday, released a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the alternate policy for marks tabulation for class 10 board exams 2021. In the FAQs, the board released the questions relate to the assessment criteria, assessment in foreign schools, co-opting of teachers among others. Candidates can check the entire list of FAQs on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

One of the queries raised concern that If any candidate has not appeared in any assessment then how schools will conduct the assessment of the student? To which CBSE replied, “If any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one to one assessment and record documentary evidence to certify the recommendations. The student may be assessed objectively on that basis by the school out of maximum marks of each subject.”

In another query, CBSE was asked in case of double-shift schools, how will the assessment committee be constituted? In reply, CBSE stated, ”In all cases of schools with double shifts, the teachers are to be selected from both the shifts. Since the school is allotted one affiliation number, all arrangements will be done by the Principal who is overall in-charge of the school.”

The class 10 Board exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A new marking scheme was introduced two weeks after the examinations were cancelled. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when conditions are conducive to hold the exams, the CBSE notification said. The results will be tabulated based on the performance of students in unit tests, the half-yearly examination, and the pre-board examination conducted by schools.

Meanwhile, CBSE has not yet cleared the stand on conducting class 12 board exams. The Education Ministry had asked all the states and union territories (UTs) to send their suggestions on class 12 board examinations by May 25. A decision is awaited soon.