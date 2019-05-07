CBSE class 10 results 2019: Panchkula region pass percentage shoots up to 93.85%

CBSE class 10 results 2019: The overall pass percentage in Panchkula region stood at 93.85 per cent as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results for class-10 board exams Monday. This is six per cent more compared to last year when it stood at 87.65 per cent- which was the lowest in five years (since 2014). In 2014, it was 99.49 per cent followed by 97.9 per cent in 2015 and 98.1 per cent in 2016 and 2017 both.

This year Panchkula region result is also better than national average of 91.10 per cent. Panchkula region includes Punjab, Haryana, UT Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

As per 2019 results declared Monday, a total of 2,54,259 regular candidates appeared in Panchkula region of which 2,38,283 have passed. The overall pass percentage for regular candidates is 93.85 per cent. Of 1.47 lakh boys who appeared, 1.35 lakh have passed and their pass percentage is 91.84 per cent. Girls have again performed way better than boys with pass percentage of 96.33 per cent. Of 1.06 lakh regular girl candidates, 1.02 lakh have passed.

Of the ten CBSE regions, Panchkula has performed fairly good and stands at fourth rank in pass percentage after Trivandrum (99.85 per cent), Chennai (99 per cent) and Ajmer (95.89 per cent).

Among the All India merit list of 97 students released by CBSE who have secured top three ranks- seventeen of them are from Panchkula region including fifteen from Haryana and one each from Punjab and Chandigarh.

Manya, a student from St Xavier’s School of Bathinda in Punjab and Divjot Kaur Jaggi from Convent of Jesus and Mary School of Ambala in Haryana have secured first rank in the country with 499/500 marks (99.8 per cent) with eleven others.

Kaashvi Jain from Ambala, Sakshi Saxena from Palwal, Rohan Batra from Ambala, Drishti Gupta from Panchkula, Stuti Dixit from Faridabad and Priyanka from Ambala Cantt are among second rank holders with 498/500 marks (99.6 percent).

Simran Sinha from Ballabgarh, Pia Gupta from Gurgaon, Rishika Chaudhary from Panchkula, Mihika Parag from Gurgaon, Hiteshwar Sharma from Panchkula, Disha from Bhiwani, Yatee Sukhani from Gurgaon, Apoorva Gulati from Sonipat and Shridhar Vashishtha from Chandigarh are among third rank holders in the country with 497/500 marks (99.4 per cent).

In the region break-up results, Jammu & Kashmir has performed the best in Panchkula region with 98.51 per cent pass percentage while the lowest is of UT Chandigarh at 84.05 per cent. The other states in the region- Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana have recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.28 per cent, 93.85 per cent and 94.18 per cent respectively. Among the states, Punjab has the lowest pass percentage in the region with 93.85 per cent.

In all states and UT, girls have recorded better pass percentage than boys.

The results further show that independent private schools have performed way better than government schools again. While the government schools passing average stood at 77.07 per cent, the private schools fared way better with 94.79 per cent students passing. Only 75 per cent of boys and 78 per cent girls in government schools have passed compared to 92 per cent boys and 97 per cent girls in private schools.

Last year, the annual exam system (calculating marks and percentage) made a comeback after eight years for class X as the board did away with Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation (CCE) system under which students were given subject wise grades (A1 to E2) and an overall Cumulative Grade Point Assessment (CGPA) (4 to 10) instead of marks and percentage. Also, maths paper was allegedly leaked following which the board adopted tighter marking approach.

Panchkula region CBSE class X results

Overall pass pc: 93.85 per cent

Punjab: 93.85 per cent

Haryana: 94.18 per cent

Himachal Pradesh: 97.28 per cent

J&K: 98.51 per cent

Chandigarh: 84.05 per cent

Boys: 91.84 per cent

Girls: 96.33 per cent

Overall pass pc in 2018: 87.65 per cent

Increase: +6.2 per cent

Source: CBSE Regional Office, Panchkula