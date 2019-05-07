CBSE Class 10th results 2019: Panchkula girl tops Tricity, second in country

Drishti Gupta, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya in Sector 15, Panchkula, topped the Tricity with 99.6 per cent in the Class X CBSE examinations, results of which were declared on Monday afternoon. Gupta has brought laurels to the city as she has bagged the second rank in the country.

Gupta, a resident of Sector 15, has scored 498 out of 500 marks.

The second position in the Tricity is shared by three students: Shridhar Vashisht, Hiteshwar and Rishika Chaudhary with 99.4 per cent in the exam. They all have scored the third rank in the country.

Shridhar Vashishta is a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sector 31, Chandigarh, while Hiteshwar Sharma studies at Bhavan Vidyalaya in Sector 15, Panchkula. Rishika is a student of Holy Child School, Morni road.

A total of 2,54,259 regular candidates appeared in the Panchkula region for Class X CBSE boards of whom 2,38,283 passed the exams. Panchkula region comprises Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The overall pass percentage was 93.72.

Of the total number of regular candidates who appeared in the region, 1,47,858 were boys while 1,06,401 were girls. Pass percentage of girls was 96.33 while that of boys was 91.84.

As many as 1,23,174 regular students appeared in Haryana while there were 17,338 who appeared in Chandigarh. In Punjab, 89,514 took the exam while 14,470 took the exam in Himachal Pradesh. As many as 9,763 regular candidates appeared in Jammu and Kashmir.

Drishti Gupta (99.6 per cent)

Drishti, who wants to pursue astronomy as her career, says regular studies and keeping away from social media is the key. Her father is a manager with BEL and mother is an inspector with the Food Supplies Department of Punjab. “I would say no eleventh-hour study. One should study regularly and as and when doubts arise, teachers should be consulted,” Drishti says.

Her mother Meenakshi Gupta says, “She is not on Facebook. I would allow her to use WhatsApp on my phone only when she had to consult her teachers or friends for study-related work. Social media is a big distraction these days.”

Hiteshwar Sharma (99.4 per cent)

Hiteshwar Sharma, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, is the son of HCS officer Ashutosh Rajan. A national-level cricketer, he has represented Haryana at under-17 and under-14 level. He also took part in the National School Cricket from Haryana.

‘’I practise almost every day and am at the nets for three-four hours a day. Then I come home and devote three to four hours to my studies,’’ says Hiteshwar. The game, he says, is his best stress-buster. ‘’It has also helped sharpen my focus and I am all ears in the class.’’ Hiteshwar has set his sights on the civil services though he fancies the black robes of a judge as well.

Shridhar Vashishta (99.4 per cent)

Shridhar, a resident of Raipur Khurd in Chandigarh, aims to become a software engineer after taking admission to IIT-Mumbai.

“I would just like to suggest that focus on NCERT and trust your teachers. That is the key to success. At the same time, I will specify that I didn’t have any Facebook or WhatsApp account because they are distractions,” he said.

Shridhar’s mother is in a government job and father works with The Tribune. “I would put in five to six hours of study on a daily basis. But not at a stretch, with a break of 30 minutes in between. And in that time, I would watch television for a break,” he said.

Rishika Chaudhary (99.4 per cent)

Rishika Chaudhary, a student of Holy Child School, Morni, wants to become an IAS officer. Daughter of a lecturer couple, Rishika has opted for humanities. “Making the best use of time is what I will suggest. I would put in six to seven hours of study with a break after every one or one-and-a-half hour. Playing badminton or doing some painting in my free time would act as a stress-buster,” Rishika says.

Rishika’s father is a lecturer in physics while her mother is a lecturer in history.