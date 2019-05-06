CBSE Class 10 result declared in record time, Prakash Javadekar congratulates students

CBSE Class 10th result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of Class 10 on May 6 on the official websites – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Union HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar has wished the successful students in his tweet.

“Congratulations to over 16 lakh students who have succeeded in #CBSE Xth board examinations and best of luck for those who couldn’t make this time but will make it in next attempt. Overall pass percentage has increased by 4.40 per cent from 80.70 per cent in 2018 to 91.10 per cent in 2019,” tweeted Prakash Javadekar.

The HRD minister also congratulated the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV schools) and JNV schools for better pass percentage. “Congratulations KV for 99.47 per cent success & JNV for 98.57 per cent success rate in Class X Board even as the general result is 91.10 per cent. Government schools have fared better,” tweeted Javadekar.

Among districts, Trivandrum scored highest 99.85 per cent followed by Chennai at 99 per cent. Ajmer is at number three with 95.89 per cent while Panchkula is at 93.72. Last year, Trivandrum had a pass percentage of 99.60 per cent. In CBSE class 12 board exams 2019 results too, the region was the top performer.

There has been a rise in the pass percentage of 4.40 per cent from last year as the pass percentage reaches 91.1 per cent. This breaks the downwards spell in the pass percentage since 2014, however, the pass percentage is still lower than the pass percentage of CBSE class 10 result 2017 – which was 93.06 per cent.

The students can check the results through the official websites- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available via bing.com and google.com.