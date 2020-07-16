Class X CBSE results: Up from 99.4% last year, city’s highest score improves

Sneha Barman from Apeejay School, Nerul, scored 99.4% in Class X CBSE examination, results of which were declared on Wednesday. (Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Sneha Barman from Apeejay School, Nerul, scored 99.4% in Class X CBSE examination, results of which were declared on Wednesday. (Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

THE HIGHEST score increased in Mumbai this year as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class X examination results on Wednesday. In 2019, three students from the state topped the national merit list with 99.4 per cent. This year, at least two students, Soumya Mishra of RN Podar School and Shaachi Khanna of Delhi Public School, have scored 99.6 per cent, even as the CBSE has not released its national merit list making it difficult to determine the top score.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mishra said, “I’d expected above 96 per cent, but I am surprised. We were exposed to difficult questions through mock tests; this made the board paper seem easy. I wish to study medicine.”

Avnita Bir, Principal of RN Podar School, said, “The results have been the best so far. But many teachers and students are disappointed with the marks scored in science.” At RN Podar, 206 out of 296 students scored above 90 per cent, of which 43.2 per cent have scored over 95 per cent.

The main exams for all students in the state were completed by March 18, and only some elective subjects remained, said school principals, adding that the board’s formula for cancelled papers did not apply to a majority of students.

The overall pass percentage in the country increased by 0.36 percentage points as 91.46 per cent students passed this year, as compared to last year’s 91.1 per cent. Pune region, of which Maharashtra is a part, scored 98.05 per cent and ranked fourth among all regions.

Thiruvananthapuram ranked first with 99.28 pass percentage.

A total of 76,179 students appeared from the Pune region, comprising Goa, Daman and Diu, and Silvassa, apart from Maharashtra. Until last year, Maharashtra was part of Chennai region. This year, students from 902 schools appeared for the exams at 276 centres, said Pune region officer Mahesh Dharmadhikari.

Ishitaa Jain from Billabong International School topped her school with 99.4 per cent. She said, “I scored 100 in all papers except English (98) and social sciences (99). I would study late into the night, thoroughly read chapters of NCERT books, and solve question papers. I wish to get into IIT.”

From the same school, Kshitij Agarwal secured the second position (98.6 per cent) and Shanaya Kapoor came in third (98 per cent). Last year, 16 students scored over 90 per cent at Billabong International, whereas this year 20 scored over 90 per cent.

Khushi Wandile from Ryan International School, Kandivali, scored 99 per cent. Wandile said she preferred self-study. “I have also been preparing for IIT entrance test. I expected to score well because I started studying early, solved mock tests, and practised many questions. My father, who is an engineer, helped me with maths and science,” she said.

From the school, Samyuktaa Sivakumar and Het Gohil shared the second position with 98.8 per cent. This year, 143 students of the school scored above 90 per cent, while the figure last year was 122.

In some schools, however, there was a slight dip in the top score and the number of students scoring over 90 per cent also came down. At Ryan International School, Panvel, there was a dip in the number of students scoring over 90 per cent. Principal Kalpana Dwivedi said, “Last year, we had 79 students with above 90 per cent, whereas this year the count is 63. I believe the assessment this time has been moderate. For my school, the percentage for students scoring lowest has increased whereas there are fewer students with 90 per cent and above.”

Sreedevi Pillai, principal of DAV Public School, said the school’s top score last year was 98.8 per cent, whereas it was 98.4 per cent this year. “While our top score was reduced by 0.4 percentage points, our overall average score increased from 83.09 per cent to 84.73 per cent.”

At Gopi Birla Memorial School (GBMS), Jainam Shah and Mann Shah topped with 98.8 per cent. The second position was shared by three students who scored 98 per cent. At GBMS, 32 students scored between 95 and 100 per cent, and 40 between 91 and 95 per cent. Two students — Umang Purohit and Aaliya Sayed — topped Rajhans Vidyalaya with 98 per cent. Triplets and students of Rajhans Vidyalaya, Sparsh, Yash, and Harsh, scored 97.2 per cent, 96.2 per cent and 92.4 per cent, respectively. “We expected more for Sparsh, however, we are happy with the results. All three of them want to pursue engineering,” said their mother Shreeti.

