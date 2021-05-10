CBSE Class 10 result: Board activates link for schools to upload students’ marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday activated the link for schools to upload marks of class 10 students. Since class 10 board exams were cancelled amid the pandemic, the board will assess the students based on the marks uploaded by the respective schools. The link has been made live on the e-Pariksha 2021 portal. Schools can submit the marks at https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/regn/login.aspx.

The finalisation of results by schools is to be done by May 25, and the marks submitted to CBSE by June 5. The date for the declaration of the result will be done by June 20.

The basic break-up of marks provided by the board is as follows: 20 marks based on the internal assessments which have already been conducted by most schools with marks already uploaded, 10 marks for periodic/unit test, 30 for half-yearly/mid-term examinations, and 40 marks for pre-board examinations.

The board has also prescribed a system of internal moderation by all schools based on the historical performance of a school, taking the best performance in the last three years’ board examinations as the ‘reference year’. According to the board’s policy, the “subject wise marks assessed by the school for 2021 should be within a range of 2 marks obtained by the school in the reference year”.