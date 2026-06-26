CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Exam Live Updates: Result releasing this month

CBSE Class 10th Second Exam Results 2026 (Representational Image)

Class 10 Result CBSE Second Board Exam 2026 Live Updates: CBSE is likely to declare the Class 10th result this month. While the Central Board is busy releasing Class 12th re-evaluation results in phases, they are expected to announce the CBSE Class 10th second board exam results in June. Over five lakh opted for the second board exam, while 85,285 registered for the compartment exam. Nearly 57,914 Class 10 students registered for both compartment and improvement exams.

Once out, the students will be able to check their results on the official websites at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. For more information, check the IE Education portal.

Story continues below this ad Apart from the official websites, the CBSE results can be checked at the DigiLocker and UMANG Applications. It is expected that the board will provide results via SMS service and IVRS. More details are awaited soon. Moreover, the process to check the CBSE Class 10th result of phase 2 is similar to phase 1. The students will have to enter their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to access their marksheets. In the Phase 1 examination, the results of which were declared in April, CBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent. In the April exam, as many as 55,368 students scored above 95 per cent, while 2,21,574 candidates crossed the 90 per cent mark. However, over 1.47 lakh students have been placed in the compartment/ supplementary category. Live Updates Jun 26, 2026 01:45 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Exam Live Updates: When was second board exam conducted ? The CBSE class 10 second board exam was conducted between May 15 to May 21, 2026. The exam began with Mathematics Standard and Basic papers on May 15 and ended with Social Science on MAy 21. This is the first time CBSE has conducted two board exams. Jun 26, 2026 01:35 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Exam Live Updates: Marks required to pass To pass the exam, candidates have to obtain at least 33 per cent in each subject. This consists of the theory and practical/internal components if applicable. Jun 26, 2026 01:25 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Exam Live Updates: Online results are provisional Students should keep in mind that the results available online are provisional. They have to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools. Jun 26, 2026 01:15 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Exam Live Updates: Details mentioned in the result The result consists of the student's name, roll number, registration number, parents name, marks achieved in each subject, marks achieved in aggregate and status of the result. Jun 26, 2026 01:05 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Exam Live Updates: How to check To check the results follow the steps given below Step 1: Go to the official website. Step 2: Click on "Class 10 second exam results 2026" link at the homepage. Step 3: Enter the login credentials. Step 4: Click submit. Step 5: Download and save the result. Jun 26, 2026 12:58 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Exam Live Updates: Alternative websites to check results? Apart from the official websites, the CBSE results can be checked at the DigiLocker and UMANG Applications. It is expected that the board will provide results via SMS service and IVRS. More details are awaited soon. Jun 26, 2026 12:57 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Exam Live Updates: How many students registered? Over five lakh opted for the second board exam, while 85,285 registered for the compartment exam. Nearly 57,914 Class 10 students registered for both compartment and improvement exams. Jun 26, 2026 12:57 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Exam Live Updates: Where to check? Once out, the students will be able to check their results on the official websites at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. For more information, check the IE Education portal. Jun 26, 2026 12:56 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board Exam Live Updates: When will results be announced? CBSE is likely to declare the Class 10th result this month. CBSE clarifies answer-book totaling process, says best score is counted in over-attempt cases. (Express photo/ representational) CBSE Class 10 second exams were conducted for the first time this year. Once announced, students will be able to check their results on the official CBSE portals, including cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Students who appeared in both the February and May sessions will have the better of the two scores reflected in their final result.

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