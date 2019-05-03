CBSE Class 10th result 2019 date and time updates

CBSE Class 10th result 2019 date: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the result of Class 10 examination in the second week of May. Though various media portals are claiming that the results will be declared on May 5, 2019, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared next week.” He, however, did not mention date of the announcement of results.

Advertising

Once declared, the students can check the results through the official websites- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available via bing.com and google.com.

Read | CBSE Class 12 topper Hansika Shukla scores 499/500, blames social media for missing one mark

The students can also get their results through Microsoft app- SMS organiser. The candidates have to register their roll number, date of birth and school code.

Read | CBSE Class 12 result highlights

View | All about CBSE Class 12 results

Advertising

READ | 67 lakh answer booklets, 1.75 lakh teachers: How CBSE declared result in record 28 days

A total of 83.04 per cent students cleared the Class 12 examination this year, the result of which was declared on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Hansika Shukla of DPS Meerut road Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora SD Public school Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh scored 499 out of 500 and emerged as toppers.

In Pictures| CBSE class 12 result declared: All you need to know

Around 94,299 students secured over 90 per cent marks and 17,693 secured over 95 per cent marks. As many as 99,207 candidates got compartment this year.