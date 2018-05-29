CBSE Class 10 result 2018 declared: Top 5 things you need to know about the results

CBSE 10th result 2018: Students await their CBSE results on their phones. (Express photo) CBSE 10th result 2018: Students await their CBSE results on their phones. (Express photo)

CBSE 10th Result 2018, CBSE Board 10th Result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of Class 10 examination today, on May 29. The Board had already announced the results of Class 12 on May 26. This year, the CBSE has made several changes in the passing mark criteria and other things. Prakhar Mittal, from DPS Gurgaon, Rimzgim Agarwal from R P Public school, Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International school, Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan’s Vidalaya, Coachin have jointly shared the top position. A total of 1624682 students appeared for the exam of which 14,08,594 passed taking the overall pass percentage to 86.70 per cent. The performance of candidates in foreign schools category is 98.32 per cent.

The number of students who scored 95 per cent and above in the CBSE class 10 results are 27476 while 131493 students have scored 90 per cent and above in the matric exams. The overall pass percentage in Delhi region has performed slightly better by 0.53 per cent in Class 10 exams. In Class 12 too, Delhi students have scored 89 per cent this year.

The JNV schools have performed better with registering 97.31 pass percent while KVS is at 95.96 per cnt. Among the independent category, 89.49 per cent passed. In the CTSA, government and government-aided categories, the pass percentage is 86.43, 63.97 and 73.46.

The pass percentage for differently-abled students was 92.55, with Anushka Panda of Sun City, Gurgaon and Sanya Gandhi of Uttam School, Ghaziabad topping in the category by securing 489 marks out of 500. Somya Deep Pradhan of JNV, Dhanpur in Odisha bagged the second spot with a score of 484.

While seven students secured the second position with 498 marks, 14 students bagged the third spot with a score of 497. The top three performing regions are — Thiruvananthapuram (pass percentage 99.60), Chennai (97.37) and Ajmer (91.86).

CBSE exams are compulsory: After seven years, the Class 10 exam has been made mandatory. In 2009, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry said the Class 10 exams will be made optional, which started in 2010-11. This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.

CBSE Class 10th pass marks: Students need to score at least 33 per cent of the total in each subject (including the internals and practicals) in order to pass. This means they don’t need to secure 33 per cent separately in board exams and internal assessments. Earlier, the students have to secure 33 per cent in the board exams and in internal assessment separately.

CBSE 10th paper leak: This year, the board was rocked with several reports of paper leak. The Class 10 Mathematics was allegedly started circulating in Whatsapp, an hour before the examination. Several arrests have happened since then. The arrested persons include a maths teacher of the school, Harmesh, and a former ABVP office-bearer.

CBSE allowed much-needed facilities: This year, the CBSE has allowed special concessions and facilities for students with special needs. So the students with disabilities were allowed a computer to write the examination as per their needs and skills.

CBSE results available online, via app and on mobile: CBSE will announce Class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Google and Microsoft will also host results at google.com and bing.com. Students can also view their Class 10 results on UMANG mobile application which is available for Android, iOS and Windows-based smartphone. Also, the result will also be available at Windows app.

On Sunday, the Board had released the result of Class 12 board examination. Meghna Srivastava from Ghaziabad has topped the exam with 99.8 per cent. She has got 499 marks out of 500. Anoushka Chandra with 498 out of 500 marks is the second all India topper.

On May 28, the Delhi Police has sent to the CBSE a list of students, who had allegedly received the leaked class 10 mathematics and class 12 economics question papers, after the board sought it from the crime branch, an official privy to the probe said. In the report, the police also mentioned that the principal of a school in Bawana whose teachers were arrested for allegedly leaking the papers a few hours before the exam, was not co-operating in the probe.

