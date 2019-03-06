CBSE Class 10 paper tomorrow; avoid these errors to score well

CBSE Class 10 maths paper will be held tomorrow. Over 16.38 lakh students have registered this year. While it is advised not to revise a new chapter a day before the exam, however, there are certain useful tips that you should follow to avoid any silly error.

a) Revise all formulas today. Don’t leave anything for tomorrow morning.

b) After receiving the question paper, read it thoroughly and prioritise your answers. It is better to attempt only those questions in which you are confident of. Once done, try other questions. Try not to leave any question.

c) Start every question from a fresh page. Some questions would be calculation skill based, so don’t be in hurry for calculations.

d) You can start solving from any section of the paper, but there should be proper sequencing and mark question number before attempting the question.

e) Make sure all figures are drawn neatly especially in coordinate geometry, surface area, volume and area related to circles chapters, which may help in scoring well.

f) Avoid writing question in the exam, it consumes your time.