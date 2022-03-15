CBSE Class 10 Odia paper dispute: Revised result of over 28,000 students sent to schools

Acting upon the complaints of several CBSE Class 10 students claiming several errors in the Odia question paper, CBSE had set up an expert committee to investigate the issue. The committee submitted its report within 24 hours on March 14, 6 pm as per which a revised result of the aggrieved students have been sent to their schools.

“Based on the report of the expert committee, the CBSE has evaluated the OMRs of Odia Class-X with the correct answer key approved by the expert committee. The revised performance of students has been since sent to the concerned schools for onward information of the students. A total of 28310 students have benefitted as a result of this revision,” the official notice reads.

The issue came to light when several students took to social media platforms after the CBSE class 10 term-1 result was sent to schools on the night of March 11. Aggrieved students claimed that they have scored less marks in the second language exam (Odia) as the marks were not awarded for the mistakes apparently caused by the Board.

CBSE, on March 12 announced the class 10 term-1 results which were shared directed with the schools. Students have to collect their term-1 scorecards from the respective schools