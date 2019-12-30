CBSE Class 10 Maths: Important questions on Trigonometry, check last 10 years papers

CBSE Class 10 exams 2020: Check last 10 years on Trigonometry CBSE Class 10 exams 2020: Check last 10 years on Trigonometry

CBSE Class 10 exams 2020: From 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will have two different Mathematics paper — standard-level for students who will take mathematics at the higher level and basics for those who do not wish to study the subject after class 10. The mathematics paper is scheduled to be conducted on March 12, 2020.

The students who will appear for the maths paper should note that the Trigonometry section generally consists of 12 marks and mostly comprises of objective-based questions.

The mathematics will be of 80 marks, comprises of sections – Numbers Systems- 6, Algebra- 20, Coordinate Geometry- 6, Geometry- 15, Trigonometry- 12, Mensuration- 10, Statistics and Probability- 11.

READ | Students unhappy with CBSE date sheet, call out board on irregular preparation offs

CBSE Class 10 Maths exams 2020: Most common questions on Trigonometry, check 10 years

The class 10 Trigonometry section consists of three sections- Introduction to Trigonometry, Trigonometric Identities, Heights and Distances: Angle of elevation and Angle of Depression.

READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 Maths Sample Paper 2020

In the last 10 years, the Trigonometry section mainly comprised of questions from Trigonometric Identities and Heights and Distance.

IN VIDEO | Board exams 2020: How to focus on studies and avoid distractions?

The objective questions mainly came from the sections of Trigonometric Identities, while the sections of Height and Distances will comprise of subjective questions of 3 to 4 marks. Apart from these two important sections, the section on Introduction to Trigonometry attracts questions of both objective and subjective types.

CBSE Class 10 Maths 2020: Check last 10 year questions on Trigonometry

Apart from solving the last 10 years questions, the candidates can practice the sample papers to score well in the examinations. Check sample paper of Mathematics here.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd