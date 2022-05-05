CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Analysis: Paper rated easy to moderate, questions from syllabus

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the CBSE Class 10 term 2 exam for Mathematics today. Experts have concluded that the exam had questions from the sample papers studied by students in class. “All questions were doable and similar to the sample papers practiced in class,” Ankita Ahuja Sharma, PGT Mathematics, Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram said.

“The ‘Basic Mathematics” section was as per the NCERT pattern and students did not find it tough. All three sections in the paper were easy to moderate on the difficulty level. All questions required conceptual based understanding. Students could expect good marks,” Anjani Kumar Rai, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr said.

As per experts, the 2 marks questions in Section A were easy but time consuming since students had to write step-wise solutions. Case studies in Section C were easy and could be easily solved with a thorough conceptual understanding. However, some 3 marks questions in section B may have troubled some students.

“Students with Standard Maths, on the other side, did not seem to be happy with the paper. Majority of the students claimed it was a difficult paper as they were not expecting this level in term 2 as they were going to write the subjective exam for the first time in last two years. However, there were some students who said the paper was moderately difficult but one could attempt it well with good knowledge of NCERT,” said Vashvinder, HOD, MRG School Rohini.