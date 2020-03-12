CBSE Class 10 Maths: Basic paper easy, standard had tricky questions

Students discussing the paper after appearing for CBSE exam. Express photo by Sumit Malhotra Students discussing the paper after appearing for CBSE exam. Express photo by Sumit Malhotra

CBSE class 10 Mathematics exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has, for the first time, conducted a two-stage difficulty level exam for class 10 mathematics. As expected, students have found the basic question paper to be simpler. If experts are to be believed then even the low scoring students will be able to secure 45+ marks out of 80 in the basic section.

About 33 per cent of the approximately 18 lakh students who registered for the examination across India and abroad have chosen basic mathematics.

In terms of standard, the question paper was slightly more difficult. Deepika Joshi, a teacher from Shiv Nadar School commented, “Barring a couple of questions, most questions were from NCERT. Even the tricky questions were not unfamiliar for a student. Any regular reference book, too, would contain such questions. It would be easy for any student to score 60+ out of 80 in this exam.”

The MCQ section was found to be a little tricky by students and while the calculations involved were easy, the questions were meant to test understanding of the concept, as told to indianexpress.com.

Joshi added, “The four mark questions were direct, but comparatively lengthy. In the basic paper, these questions also involved easy calculations.”

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the exams postponed due to violence in Delhi’s northeast areas. The examination is scheduled to begin from March 21 and will be continued till mid-April.

