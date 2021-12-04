CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 Exam Analysis: Students found paper lengthy, two questions asked from deleted section 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Term-1 class 10 Board Exam 2021-22 of Mathematics today i.e. December 4, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm. The subject code of standard paper is 041 and basic paper is 241.

The question paper had three sections (Section A, B and C). There was no negative marking and each question carried 1 mark. The question paper had a variety of questions including MCQ and case study-based questions. In Section A and B – 16 questions out of 20 had to be answered respectively while in section C 8 questions out of 10 had to be answered.

Most of the students found the standard paper to be lengthy, though many could finish the paper exactly on time. Overall, the paper was rated challenging by the candidates. Meanwhile, the basic mathematics paper was well balanced. The majority of the questions were easy. However, case study-based questions and questions from Coordinate Geometry were tricky.

“The majority of the questions in the paper were based only on the topics mentioned in the term-1 CBSE syllabus. However, 2 questions in the standard paper were based on trigonometric identities which were from the deleted section of the syllabus,” Arti Chopra, Principal Amity International School Gurugram said.

“Standard mathematics question paper was tricky and most of the questions were application-based. There were a few HOT’s questions also and overall, the questions were time-consuming. Case study-based questions were comparatively easy,” she added

Vaman Rao Patil, math teacher at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru said that the overall difficulty level of the questions was easy to moderate. “The questions tested students’ knowledge, understanding of the concepts, retention capabilities, recapitulation, logical reasoning, analytical thinking, and higher-order thinking skills. The paper was challenging which required students to think a lot.” he said.