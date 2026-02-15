CBSE Class 10th Math Exam 2026: High weightage chapters, last-minute prep tips & more

Although the CBSE Class 10 Math syllabus is uniform, all chapters do not contribute equally to the final score. Over the years, certain units consistently shape the backbone of the paper, here is a list of high weightage chapters

Updated: Feb 15, 2026
The final day should be used for consolidation, not exploration. This is the time to revise key formulas and identities, standard theorems and proofs, and construction steps.
Shweta Choudhary, Gautam Thakral & Sahil Rawal

You know how it feels after a Maths exam—you’re happy it’s over, but then the doubts start creeping in. Most students say, “It wasn’t hard, but it was tricky.” And that’s the catch.

In Maths, you usually don’t lose marks because you don’t know the syllabus. You lose them when CBSE twists familiar questions or when you make small mistakes while solving.

With the 2026 Class 10 Maths board exam coming up on February 17, the smart way to prepare isn’t just about revising more and more. It’s about remembering concepts clearly and applying them carefully. Think of it like this:

Quality matters more than quantity

If you focus on accuracy and method, you’ll handle those “tricky” questions with confidence

High weightage chapters to focus

Although the syllabus is uniform, all chapters do not contribute equally to the final score. Over the years, certain units consistently shape the backbone of the paper:

–Polynomials
–Quadratic Equations
–Arithmetic Progressions
–Triangles
–Circles
–Trigonometry
–Coordinate Geometry
–Statistics.

These chapters test not only conceptual understanding but also the ability to sustain logical steps without losing accuracy. For instance, in Polynomials, students know the relationship between zeroes and coefficients, yet marks are lost through hurried substitution.

In Arithmetic Progressions, confusion between the nth term and the sum of n terms leads to wrong formula selection.

In Trigonometry, identities are memorised, but proofs fail because students begin from both sides instead of logically transforming a small misconception that repeatedly costs method marks.

Here’s what CBSE repeats in exams

CBSE rarely repeats questions verbatim. It repeats structures

–Word problems in Algebra
–Proof-based reasoning in Triangles
–Tangent properties in Circles
–Mixed-concept tables in Statistics
–Application-based problems in Heights and Distances.

Students who recognise these familiar frameworks approach the paper with greater composure and time control.

What to do in the final stretch

In the final phase of preparation, solving full-length sample papers becomes essential. Attempting at least 8–10 timed papers helps students build speed, accuracy, and exam stamina, while also training them to manage time and maintain clarity of method under pressure.

The final day should be used for consolidation, not exploration. This is the time to revise key formulas and identities, standard theorems and proofs, and construction steps.

Personal error patterns from previous tests should be revisited, along with diagrams, sign conventions, units, and the expected presentation style. New shortcuts and fresh question banks should be avoided, as they increase anxiety and disrupt recall.

NCERT–The only book that matters

Despite the wide range of reference material available, CBSE continues to anchor its questions firmly in the NCERT textbooks, the NCERT Exemplar, and the official CBSE Competency-based question bank and sample papers.

NCERT examples define the language and presentation of solutions, while exemplar problems set the depth of reasoning and application. The CBSE question bank and sample papers reflect how concepts are now tested through case study, assertion–reason, and multi-step competency-based questions. Many board questions are structured adaptations of these resources, not in wording but in thinking pattern.

Formulas Students Know — But Misuse Under Pressure

In the examination hall, students seldom forget formulas. The real difficulty lies in selecting and applying the correct one under stress. In Quadratic Equations, the discriminant is often ignored when students are asked about the nature of the roots.

In Coordinate Geometry, the distance or section formula is written correctly, but sign errors occur during substitution.

In Statistics, many students assume the mean formula applies in all situations, overlooking cases that clearly demand the median or mode, especially when missing frequencies are involved.

What strengthens recall here is not rote learning, but pattern recognition, the ability to quickly identify which type of question calls for which method.

What to focus on during the examination

One of the costliest habits is abandoning a question too early. CBSE’s marking scheme rewards method. Even partial progress — writing the given data, drawing a labelled figure, stating a relevant formula — can earn credit. A calm, step-wise approach often secures more marks than hurried completion.

Across evaluated answer scripts, marks are most often lost due to skipped reasoning steps, incorrect substitution of values, and failure to state results clearly.

In Geometry, missing reasons in proofs or inaccurately drawn figures weaken otherwise correct solutions. In Algebra, confusion between similar formulas, in Arithmetic Progressions, or neglecting the discriminant in Quadratic Equations, leads to loss of method marks. These are not conceptual gaps, but lapses in sequence, clarity, and verification.

Preparation should follow a realistic timetable, with NCERT as the core text, supported by regular revision, short notes, and formula sheets. Solving previous years’ papers, including compartment papers, sharpens familiarity with question patterns and common traps. Writing full solutions within time limits improves both speed and presentation.

All the best!

Choudhary, Thakral & Rawal are math educators at Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad. 

 

