What if my CBSE Class 10 Maths exam did not go as planned?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Mathematics board examination today, leaving lakhs of students reflecting on their performance. For many, maths is one of the most challenging subjects, and it is natural for students to feel anxious if the paper did not go as expected. However, under CBSE’s new two-exam scheme starting in the 2025-26 academic session, there is structured relief available.

Under the revised system, all students must appear for the first board examination, which serves as the main exam. This is the test that was held today. But unlike the earlier single-exam format, CBSE will now conduct a second board examination within the same academic year in May 2026, preferably, offering students another opportunity in specific cases.

If a student feels their Maths exam did not go well, they can choose to appear for the CBSE second board examination to improve their marks. Students are allowed to improve scores in up to three subjects, including mathematics, science, social science, and languages. This means that even if performance was below expectations, there is a formal opportunity to aim for a higher score without waiting an entire year.

Read More | CBSE 2026 Class 10th Exam Maths Analysis: ‘Fair balance between foundational concepts and critical thinking’

The application process of the CBSE second board examination, or exam 2, will begin once the first exam is over.

For students who, unfortunately, fail in mathematics – or even in one additional subject – the second board exam provides a compartment opportunity. Those who fail in one or two subjects in the first exam can reappear under the compartment category in the second exam. This ensures that a single difficult paper does not derail a student’s academic progress.

However, CBSE has clarified that students who miss or fail in three or more subjects in the first exam will be marked as “Essential Repeat.” Such students will not be eligible to sit for the second exam and will have to reappear in the next year’s main board examinations.

Story continues below this ad

The Board has also specified eligibility categories for both exams. The first exam includes fresh candidates, second-chance compartment candidates, essential repeat students from the previous year, and improvement category students.

The second exam will be open to students seeking improvement in up to three subjects, those appearing for their first or third compartment attempt, candidates combining compartment and improvement, and students who passed with a replacement subject but wish to improve their original subject.

Importantly, CBSE has maintained that the syllabus, exam pattern, and question format for both exams will remain the same.

In terms of results, the first board exam results will be declared in April, while the second exam results will be announced in June. Students satisfied with their first exam performance can proceed with Class 11 admissions using those results, which will be available digitally through DigiLocker. However, the final marksheet and official certificates will only be issued after the second exam cycle concludes.

Story continues below this ad

For students worried about today’s Maths paper, the message is clear: one exam does not define the outcome. The new CBSE structure provides a safety net, ensuring that setbacks can be addressed within the same academic year.