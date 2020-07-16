CBSE Class 10 results 2020: How to choose subjects

CBSE 10th result declared at cbse.nic.in CBSE 10th result declared at cbse.nic.in

CBSE class 10 results 2020: With the CBSE and other state boards having released class 10 results, most students must have decided which stream they wish to pursue. Considered among the biggest decisions of school life, students and parents often tend to opt for subjects based on the marks obtained in a certain subject.

Going by this norm, if a student was good in studies and liked mathematics, they opted for science while those not fond of math went for biology. Average scoring students took up commerce and those scoring lower opted for humanities. It cannot be emphasised enough that this is not the right criterion to chose streams.

Read | Almost a 100: Meet CBSE 10th result top scorers who got more than 99%

How should one decide which subjects to take?

Anshul Vashishtis, CEO and co-founder TWIN WIN – a personality development and career counselling firm believes there are five selection filters to go through – “family discussion and research, financial resources, future prospects, potential, and inclination.”

“Marksheets are never hired,” he remarked, “The choice should not be made on basis of the subject in which one achieves the highest marks. Rather, if they like the subject, do they have potential to pursue high-level careers in the field. If one is good at what they do, they will get good money. It should be understood that a good designer earns much more than an average engineer.”

Career not stream

While selecting subjects, students should understand that it is a career path and not stream that they are opting for, as per Prateek Bhargava, founder, and CEO, Mindler.

Read | JNV versus Kendriya Vidalayas: Who won the best CBSE school battle this year?

“Students can take multiple combinations which need not necessarily fit in one stream or the other. For instance, one can opt for math, economics, and English along with either accountancy or history. One has to opt for these subjects based on the skills they need to attain their career goal. For example, mathematics and economics can allow one to opt for data analytics courses, marketing courses, BA as well as BSc degrees. It is no longer necessary to take PCM to have a range of options available to you,” explained Bhargava.

Plan as per admission criteria, not subjects

Bhargava believes that even if a student wishes to have a plan B it should not be sailing in two boats. He gave the example of preparing for BMS and BTech admissions together.

“This is the worst way to go about it. One should keep their plan in sync with the perspective of preparation required for admission to these courses. BA(H) Economics and BMS can be a backup plan considering they both require a portfolio building and hold of language and mathematics, etc, as admission criteria. Dreaming of BTech and BBA cannot be plan A and B as the two have different requirements at the admission level,” he noted.

Read | Explained: Why CBSE’s decision to discontinue use of term ‘fail’ matters

Meanwhile, students who reconsider a stream after having decided to pursue it, can take up pursuing online courses from reputed institutes and make a switch at the graduate or postgraduate level, advised Vashisht. For this, too, he suggested going through admission criteria thoroughly.

Craft your own niche

Randhir Kumar from Basic First said, “What’s popular is not always the right fit for you, you may have achieved marks for Science but your real aptitude may be for a career in Arts or Commerce. Also, your friends and you possess different aptitudes and skillsets, therefore, what may be best for them may not apply to you. Your seniors, who are in the field you want to pursue, can guide you better. You can vicariously understand the practical nick-knacks of it.”

To students who are confused or wish to take an expert opinion, Kumar recommended counselling and aptitude tests. “Don’t shy away from counselling,” he said while adding, “Before COVID-19, schools used to conduct aptitude tests, but now we must take self-aptitude tests online. These tests will give you a good idea about your untapped potential and innate skills, ultimately benefiting you in choosing a stream and a career path ahead.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd