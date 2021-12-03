CBSE Class 10 Home Science Term-1 Exam Analysis: Question paper had mix of easy, difficult questions; overall paper rated moderately difficult

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted term-1 class 10 Board Exam 2021-22 of Home Science today i.e. December 3, 2021, from 11:30 am to 1 pm. The subject code of the paper is 064.

The question paper had three sections (Section A, B and C). There was no negative marking and each question carried 1 mark. The questions were based only on the topics mentioned in the term-1 CBSE syllabus. The question paper had a variety of questions including MCQ, assertion reasoning and case study based questions.

“The majority of the students said that the paper was satisfactory. Some of the questions were application based and a little challenging. But the students were able to complete the paper comfortably on time. Overall it was a well structured and balanced paper.” said Arti Chopra, Principal, Amity International School, Sector46, Gurugram.

According to the students, the CBSE class 10 Home Science paper was not very difficult but it was not so easy that it could have been done comfortably. According to the students, CBSE Class 10 Home Science term-1 exam question paper was as expected. Some students found the questions very easy and some difficult. There were mixed reactions to this paper.