Thursday, December 09, 2021
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 1 Exam Analysis: Students rate Grammar and literature section easy, unseen prose as ‘tough’

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Paper Analysis: The difficulty level of the paper was moderate. The multiple-choice question section had a total of 54 questions out of which the candidates had to attempt 40 and all were easy. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
December 9, 2021 4:41:55 pm
cbse boards, cbse board exams 2022, cbse exams 2022CBSE conducted the class 10 Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B papers on Thursday (December 9). File.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Term-1 class 10 Board Exam 2021-22 of Hindi Course A and Course B on December 9, 2021, from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

The Hindi paper had a mix of multiple-choice questions and comprehension parts. The difficulty level was moderate. The multiple-choice question section had a total of 54 questions out of which the candidates had to attempt 40 and all were easy.

Read |Print question papers in only one language, either English or Hindi: CBSE tells schools

“The unseen prose in section A was a little tough, but section B (Grammar) was easy for students. The difficulty level of section C was standard. Overall, it was a quality paper and the difficulty level was moderate,” said P Tripathi, Hindi Teacher, JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru.

CBSE will release the Class 10 Hindi term 1 2021 answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. The candidates can only use a black or blue point pen to darken the correct option. The CBSE class 10 term 1 exam will be concluded on December 11. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.

