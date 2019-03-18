CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam: Revise these topics to secure 90+

CBSE class 10 Hindi exam 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled the Class 10 Hindi exam for tomorrow, March 19 (Tuesday). While the NCERT books are recommended for students, there are some important topics students need to keep in mind to secure well in the board exams.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Hindi teacher at Genesis Global School, Monica Garg said, “Students should revise summary of every poem and learn the name of the poet of every poem. It can gain some extra marks. Students need to underline key words in each answer. Every keyword has marks associated with it and will help to increase the marks. ”

To grasp the syllabus easily, students can create a storyline for each chapter and write answers based on that, said Garg.

Among important points, she said, “Character sketch of Bade Bhai Sahab, summery of Manushya, character sketch of Kantara Vamir and Veer Ali are among frequently asked questions. Character and significance of the role of Vazir Ali in Kartoos is also an important question.”

The essay is the most scoring part of the exam. “Essays or dialogues are asked from the social topics and ongoing relevant events. Students need to read topics so that it gives them ideas to frame these answers better. Some of the relevant topics that can be asked are, terrorism, defence, nationalism, beti bachao beto padhao, and other social issues,” said the teacher.