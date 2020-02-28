CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam: Grammar can be the deciding factor, check important topics

Students after the CBSE Board examination at the Mandi House. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Students after the CBSE Board examination at the Mandi House. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

CBSE class 10 Hindi: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will conduct class 10 Hindi exam tomorrow – February 29 for over 18 lakh students barring those whose exam centre falls in the violence-affected area in Delhi. While the passing marks remain the 33 per cent in this exam, to score high students need to focus on the grammar section, as advised by Dr Arvind Kumar, PGT Hindi, VidyaGyan School.

“This is the time when students should not read anything new. They need to focus on the grammar section. This requires a fresh approach. If done well, it can prove to be scoring. This 16-mark section is actually a division-deciding factor for students and therefore, one needs to be careful while attempting this section,” said Dr Kumar.

He also suggested students to ‘focus on value-based questions’. “One should go through entire NCERT chapters. This would help them have a deeper understanding of the subjects. Moral value-based chapters are expected to have bigger questions.”

Watch | How to focus on studies and avoid distractions?

“While attempting the exam, students need to stay within the word limit and need not waste time in writing more than asked. This also increases chances of errors and leaves students with less time,” he added.

Based on an earlier interaction with Monica Garg from Genesis Global, character sketch of Bade Bhai Sahab, summery of Manushya, character sketch of Kantara Vamir and Veer Ali are among frequently asked questions. Character and significance of the role of Vazir Ali in Kartoos is also an important question.

For essays and writing sections, students need to keep an eye on current affairs. Yesterday’s class 12 English exam had questions on ‘no detention policy’ and other opinion and current affair-based questions.

The next exam for class 10 is of science. This will be the first exams for class 10 students from violence-hit parts of Delhi. CBSE has decided to go on with schedule from March 2 onwards.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd