CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Analysis: Paper rated easy with majority direct questions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the term 2 Class 10 Hindi exam today, i.e. May 18, 2022 (Wednesday). Experts believe the question paper, this year, was easy and adhered to the pattern followed in the sample papers.

“The Hindi question paper was easy, especially the creative writing section where students could explain the answers in their own words. Most of the questions were from NCERT books and students are expecting good marks in the same,” said Garima Bhardwaj, Hindi teacher at Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad.

However, some felt that the section B was a bit lengthy. “Writing section (Section B) which included short story writing, letter writing, two questions each on notice and advertisement along with a question on paragraph writing was slightly detailed and lengthy in nature,” said Amita Shukla, TGT Hindi, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow.

For the literature section, while the short answer questions are being described to be easy and direct, “a few long answered questions in Literature Section were analytical, thought provocative, and required an in-depth understanding of the lesson content,” said Subha Chandra Jha, Senior TGT and HOD-Hindi, Modern English School, Guwahati.

Overall, the Hindi exam is being described to be moderate to easy, with majority questions adhering to the pattern of the sample paper and experts believe students should be able to score good in this exam this year.