CBSE Class 10 exams from tomorrow: 7 things you need to know before entering exam hall

CBSE Class 10 exams 2019: Around 18.5 lakh candidates will appear in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE Class 10) examinations that will begin from February 21, 2019. The board has instructed the private candidates to come in light clothes while the regular students should have to come wearing their school uniform only.

“The private candidates will only be allowed in the examination centre in light clothes. The measures have been taken to prevent cheating as earlier incidents of carrying cheats inside the examination centre reported to the board. The regular candidates have to come in their school uniform only,” CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma told indianexpress.com.

CBSE Class 10 exams begin

CBSE Class 10 exams 2019: Important things not to forget on the day of examinations

Admit card: Do not forget to carry your admit card in any case. First thing in the morning make sure you have kept your card inside your bag. You entry inside the examination hall depends upon the same and without it you won’t be permitted to appear for the exams.

Exam materials: Do not forget to carry your pens, pencils, erasers and other stationary items required for the exams

Dress code: The candidates belong to private category need to appear in the examinations with light clothes only. However, the regular category candidates can come in school uniform.

Leave on time: Leave your house on time. It is always better to reach the examination centre 30-40 minutes before the scheduled time rather than getting late and missing out the paper.

Examination centre: In order to avoid last moment chaos and confusion, check out the address of the examination centre properly before leaving your house.

Time management: Don’t spend too much time in answering a question. If you are stuck somewhere, skip that question for a while and answer all those questions which are 100 per cent sure about. Come back and attend all the leftover questions in the end in order to save time. It is always better to attempt the entire paper. This increases the probability of you scoring more.

Positive mindset: Keeping a positive attitude is very much required and beneficial. It not only boosts up your morale but also help you answer questions in the best possible way.