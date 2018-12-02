CBSE Class 10 exams 2019: Check sample paper of Social Science

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10, 12 examinations in February for the academic year 2019. The board has already released the list of vocational subjects scheduled to be conducted during this period.

To give relief to Class 10 students, the Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the passing criteria. From next year, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical combined to declare pass in the subject.

CBSE Class 10 exams 2019: Here is the sample paper of Social Science



SECTION A (1X7=7)

Q.1 Who wrote ‘Saraswativijiyam’? What was its importance? [½ + ½]

Q.2 Why did the women workers attack ‘Spinning Jenny’ in Britain? [1]

Q.3 ‘Land is a natural resource of utmost importance’. Justify this statement with example.

Q.4 Define a homogeneous society. [1]

Q.5 How are the sectors of economy classified? [1]

Q.6 Define liberalisation. [1]

Q.7 Which day is being observed as ‘National Consumers’ Day’ in India? [1]

SECTION B (3X11=33)

Q.8 Who was jobber? What was his powers and functions? [1+2]

Q.9 “Novels became popular very quickly during 18 th century in Britain and

France.” Support the statement with example.

Q.10 “There is a pressing need for using renewable energy sources in India” Give

reasons.

Q.11 “The textile industry is the only industry in the country which is self-reliant and complete in the value chain.” Justify the statement.

Q.12 What are the various challenges faced by political parties.

Q.13 “In our country women still lag much behind men despite some improvements since independence.” Support the statement by giving three reasons.

Q.14 “Challenge is an opportunity for progress” Support the statement.

Q.15 “While averages are useful for comparison, they also hide disparities.” Explain.

Q.16 Explain how the public sector contributes to the economic development of a nation?

Q.17 Why most of the poor households are still dependent on informal sources of credit?

Q.18 Define foreign investment. Describe two steps to attract foreign investment in India.

SECTION C

Q.19 In context of Civil Disobedience Movement:

[a] Why did the rich peasants joined this movement?

[b] ‘The Congress was unwilling to support ‘no rent’ campaigns of poor

peasants in most places. Elaborate.

[c] In what ways Indian business classes support this movement? [1+1+3]

Q.20 Describe the unification of the Germany. [5]

Q.21 Plantation is a commercial farming. Elucidate. [5]

Q.22 On what basis roadways have taken an edge over railways? Explain. [5]

Q.23 Define Decentralization. Analyse the advantages of decentralization. [5]

Q.24 Examine with the help of three examples how the dignity and freedom of citizens are best guaranteed in a democracy. [5]

Q.25 Briefly explain the rights of a consumer in the Consumer Protection Act, 1986. [5]

Section D

SECTION D (1X5=5)

Q.26 (a) Two places A and B are marked on the outline political map of India, identify these

places with the help of following information and write their correct names on the

lines marked near them:

a. The place where the Indian National Congress Session was held in December

1920.

b. A place associated with the calling off the Non Cooperation Movement.

Q.26(B)

On the political map of India locate and label any three of the following

with appropriate symbols: [1×3]

i. Tarapur Nuclear power plant

ii. Indira Gandhi International Airport

iii. Raurkela – Iron and Steel plant

iv. Pune Software Technology Park

v. Surat Cotton Textile Industry.

–The author is Social Science Teacher, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr.