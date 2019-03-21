CBSE Class 10 English exam: Hacks to score good marks

CBSE Class 10 English: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 English paper on Saturday, March 23, 2019. The students who will be appearing for the examinations on Saturday should revise the last year questions well, as it mostly follow NCERT pattern.

The students should also note that a crisp and to the point answers will help them to score better than exaggeration. “I have started evaluating Class 12 English question paper, lots of students made mistake in narrating an answer. The board has specified the word limit according to marks, and students should strictly follow the pattern. Exaggerating an answer will end up in losing marks,” said Neelu Jawla, coordinator English, VidyaGyan school, Bulandshahr.

“Reading the question carefully is quite important, as there are lots of part marks, and the answer should not be more than 120 to 150 words according to marks distribution,” the teacher told indianexpress.com.

Apart from going through the notes and last five years sample papers, the students can check the answer scripts of the toppers that are available online. “The answer scripts of the toppers will give an idea of the way answers should be written and what are the points need to be highlighted,” said the English teacher.

In the literature sections which contains 30 marks, the novel and VVQ part is important and a detail knowledge of some chapters required to answer the questions. The VVQ section contains eight marks and the novel section contains 10 marks, said the English teacher.

Regarding the writing sections which contain 18 marks, the teacher said, “There are lots of options in the writing skill questions, like article writing and letter writing. The business letter is format based, and out of eight, a student can fetch six to seven marks easily,” the teacher mentioned.

The teacher also advised the students not to leave any questions. “As there are lots of part marking in every question, the students should not leave any questions, and try to complete the paper,” Neelu said.

Over 18 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 examination that will be concluded on March 29 with Social Science paper.