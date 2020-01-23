How to attempt CBSE Class 10th English exam

CBSE Class 10 English will be conducted on February 26, 2020 (Representational image) CBSE Class 10 English will be conducted on February 26, 2020 (Representational image)

CBSE Class 10 English: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 10 English examination on February 26, 2020. The students will appear for English communication, English literature papers.

Students appearing for English need to stress on improving their grammar. They need to practice well and solve sample papers and last 10 years’ questions, recommended Lalita Nandi, a Kendriya Vidyalaya Kolkata English teacher.

In the Literature section, which consists of 20 to 25 marks, students should read the passage carefully and revise questions from sample papers. “Solving sample papers helps them to understand the pattern of questions. However, students should remember that questions can come from anywhere,” the teacher said.

The comprehension section is the most scoring part in the paper, and most students score above 20 here. “The students need to keep aside time to read the passage well, and then answer questions. The questions are mostly one or two markers, and students get full marks for the questions answered,” remarked Himanshu Gupta, a KV teacher. In the essay sections, the students who have a good command in English score well, while an average 50 per cent marks can be expected for others.

Students appearing for the English examination can download sample papers available online, cbse.nic.in and practice. Apart from sample papers, solving ten years questions will boost their preparation, and help them to score well.

The students need to score at least 33 per cent marks to pass the examination. As per the 33 per cent rule, candidates need to score 26 marks in theory and to pass in internal assessment (20 marks), they need to score six marks. The similar six marks passing rule applies to project work as well.

However, while practical subjects account for 30 marks, there is no minimum qualifying score for students. For the remaining 70 marks in theory, candidates will have to score 23 marks to pass.

