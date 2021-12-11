CBSE Class 10 English Exam Analysis: Paper rated moderate, tested conceptual understanding of students

CBSE conducted the Class 10 English term-1 board exam today. The exam was conducted in an MCQ pattern and candidates were allotted a time of 90 minutes to complete the exam. This was the last exam of term-1 for CBSE Class 10 students. The paper was rated moderate with questions based on logical understanding.

The paper pattern was based on the sample paper issued by the board for the English paper. Students who had practiced the sample paper must have found it easier to solve the paper, as per experts.

CBSE will release the Class 10 English term 1 2021 answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. The candidates can only use a black or blue point pen to darken the correct option.

“It was a standard paper filled with good logical and conceptual understanding, especially for the literature and writing part. The main error in the paper was questioned no 13 and question 14 as it did not have questions but only options were there,” Deepti Sawhney, Dean of Innovation at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad said.