CBSE Class 10 English Exam Analysis: Paper rated easy but lengthy, direct questions asked

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 English term-2 board exam on April 27, 2022. The paper was rated easy by experts and students. Some students that question paper contained direct questions but were lengthy and time consuming.

“Students who had paid heed to the guidelines and directives provided by the CBSE should not have faced any difficulties, except that it was a bit lengthy. It was a well designed and balanced paper. As per the students, it was comprehensive but bit lengthy,” said Geeta Khokaran, PGT English at VidyaGYan.

This time, the question paper was subjective and candidates had to write answers of each question. As per students, questions were direct, rather than being based on extrapolatory perspective.

Additionally, the Literature section is said to have tested the in-depth knowledge of lessons. “The Literature section focused on in depth reading of the chapters and basic comprehension of the plot and theme,” Amandeep Kaur, English Teacher of Pacific World School said.

Similar to the literature part of the question paper, the reading passages in the writing section of the exam also had pretty direct questions this year. As per the experts, the language of the reading passages was not complicated and the questions asked were quite direct.

As for the grammar section, this year it was designed to simply test the basic grammatical knowledge of students in a simplified manner and experts rated it as a fairly easy section.