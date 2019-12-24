CBSE Class 10 English board exam sample question paper

CBSE class 10 English exam will be held on February 26 (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational) CBSE class 10 English exam will be held on February 26 (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin its class 10 theoretical examinations from February 15, however, the main exams will begin from February 26 with English literature/communication subject. English, often considered as one of the easiest subjects is critical when it comes to scoring higher. It needs written practice for sample unseen passages and even long-form answers in order to have a better command over language as well as map time.

Here is a sample question paper prepared by Prashant Jain, CEO of Oswaal Books to help students prepare better. The question paper is for 80 marks, and like the final exams, to pass this test, candidates need to obtain at least 33 per cent. Further, students need to map their time to three hours for attempting the test and an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper.

To pass in the subject, students will have to secure 33 per cent marks, which is six out of 20 in the internal as well. In the last academic year’s CBSE class 10 result — 2,25,143 candidates scored more than 90 per cent and 57,256 students scored 95 per cent and above. The overall pass per cent reached 91.1 per cent in 2019, 4.40 per cent higher than in 2018. A total of 13 students scored 499 out of 500 to top the exam.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd