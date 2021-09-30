CBSE Class 10 compartment exam results 2021 announced: Here’s how to check

The class 10 exams began on August 25 and concluded on September 8. The exams were also conducted for class 10 private candidates, patrachar, and second chance compartment candidates.

CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the result website – cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to view result

A total of 21,13,767 candidates registered for the class 10 exams in 2021, of which results of 20,97,128 students were released. A total of 16,639 students’ results were under process. This year, the CBSE had achieved the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04 per cent with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent.

A total of 17,636 students were placed under the compartment category in class 10 in 2021, as per results declared by the CBSE. In 2020, over 1.5 lakh class 10 students were placed under compartment, while the figure was 1.38 lakh in 2019.

This year, for class 10 CBSE results, 20 marks were based on internal assessments conducted by schools, 10 marks were allotted to periodic/unit tests, 30 marks were relied on half-yearly exams, and 40 marks on pre-board exam scores.