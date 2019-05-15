CBSE Class 10th board exams 2020 to have fewer questions, check changes in exam pattern

CBSE board exams 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to change the exam pattern for class 10 board exams. After reports of introducing internal marking for English and mathematics exams, two-level mathematics exam options, now the board is likely to decrease the number of objective questions asked in CBSE class 10 board exams. The questions will be replaced by more elaborate answers to ensure creative writing and discourage rote learning.

“The changes will be part of the routine review exercise ahead of exams. Once the changes are finalised, sample papers will also be released so students get an idea and also get to practice the same before exams,” a senior CBSE official said.

Board experts are considering if they can reduce the number of questions and increase the marks for each question and encourage students to write detailed answers.

“It would not be an overhaul of the entire question paper but minor changes and students have nothing to worry about,” the official added. The board is also mulling methods to diversify the current format of objective questions carrying one mark each.

In another major development, the board is conducting two-level exams for class 10 mathematics and English papers from 2020 onwards. According to a notice accessed by the indianexpress.com, a total of 20 marks will be assigned for school-based assessment in each of the exams.

Mathematics and English exams for CBSE class 10 will be held in two-levels. Those who pass the internal exam will be eligible for the theory exam.

In mathematics class 10 board exam 2020, students will also have an option of choosing the difficulty level of their mathematics exam. Those who opt for an easier version, however, could not take mathematics as a major subject in higher studies. According to an official circular by the CBSE released in 2018, the current mathematics subject will be called mathematics-standard and the easier level will be called mathematics-basic. The same will be introduced from 2020 onwards as well.

