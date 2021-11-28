CBSE Class 10 board exam 2022: Tips to manage time while solving MCQ-based paper

– Anshu Mittal

CBSE Class 10 board exams are around the corner and students are studying hard for the upcoming exams. The quick revision period has started so is the time when students seek last-minute tips and tricks to score high on boards. There is no substitute for hard work but along with smart work, things get easier and this is where time management can do wonders.

As CBSE has changed the exam pattern for the year 2021-22, students have to adapt to some changes according to the new MCQ-based exam. In subjective exams, it’s easy to divide the questions according to the word limit whereas, in objective exams, it becomes a new challenge.

Choosing between the set of possible answers and a number of distractions is not easy. Some students make their way with the guessing game but, for some, it’s the real struggle, as every option seems the plausible answer to the given questions. The one who paid attention in the class during the sessions can score well enough with just a little revision.

Still, attempting good number of MCQ questions all together is a challenge even if students are familiar with every topic. Here, the major concern among the students is how they can manage to attempt all MCQs questions in the least time possible?

— Students should first attempt the questions they are more confident about. It’ll save most of their time and they will be left with just a few questions that’ll take the rest of the time.

— First, just read the question and try to analyse the answer before looking at the given option to avoid misconceptions.

— Try to skip the more time-taking questions, Attempt them in the second halftime. Read all the questions carefully maybe you can relate them to any other question and get your answer.

— Students should attempt all the questions even if they are not 100 percent sure as there is no negative markings for unanswered and wrong answered questions.

— Divide the questions according to the given time. Try to utilize some seconds per question. It’ll give the students a chance for last-minute rechecking.

— Practice the mock test papers provided by CBSE to have a clear understanding of the exam pattern.

— Make use of the extra 15-minute reading time. Use it as the bonus time in which students can decide which set of questions they are going to attempt first and last.

Practice the mock tests provided by CBSE to get a rough idea of the blueprint of the sections divided. Additionally, eat healthily and drink plenty of water to remain hydrated for an overall positive mood and mental state.

(The author is Principal, MRG School, Rohini, Delhi)