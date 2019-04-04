CBSE Class 10, 12 exams over: 31.14 lakh register, girls enrollment higher than boys in four states

Around 31 lakh candidates appeared for this year examination that concluded on Thursday, April 4. This year, around 18.1 lakh male and 12.9 lakh female candidates registered for the examination.

“There were a total of 18,19,077 male candidates, 12,95,754 female candidates, 28 transgender and 7,288 children with special needs,” read the board notification.

With over 2.7 lakh, maximum number of female candidates appeared from Delhi. “The maximum female candidates were from Delhi 2,72,271. In Class 10, there were more female candidates than male candidates from Andaman and Nicobbar islands (2322/2024), Kerala (36,769/ 36,351), Sikkim (5115/ 4539), Lakshadweep (164/ 137),” the notification mentioned.

“Similarly, in Class 12, there were more female candidates than male candidates from A&N island (2448/ 22261), Sikkim (4383/ 3366), Kerala (56,269/ 54,980) and Lakshadweep (172/ 145),” the notification reads.

Meanwhile, the maximum number of male candidates appeared from Uttar Pradesh (3,38,613).

A total of 40,296 candidates appeared from abroad. “Of the total 40,296 candidates appeared from 98 examination centres abroad, 20,077 candidates were male and 20,219 were female and another 197 with special needs,” the board said.

This is the first time, the board has introduced apps to monitor the examination process. The exam centre locator (ECL) app has been developed to facilitate examinees to locate the centres, and podcast app- ‘CBSE- Shiksha Vani’ where special training audios launched every week to monitor the evaluation process.

The CBSE has also introduced special exam policy to promote talent in sports. “The board has also started special exam policy to promote talent in sports by holding exams on mutually conveniet dates for those students who participate in national/ international level sports competitions recognised by SAI/ Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at either the time of board examinations or at the close of board examinations. The special advantage was given in 14 such cases.”

The board has also started the evaluation process for the both Class 10, 12 examinations. The results are likely to be declared by the end of April.