CBSE Class 10, 12 term-II admit card released 2022: How to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term-II board examination for class 10 and 12 students from April 26. The CBSE Class 10, 12 term-II admit cards have been released at the official website — cbse.gov.in.

The admit cards have been released for schools and students have to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. The school authorities will provide the admit card after taking the print out of the same and duely signed by the school principal.

CBSE term 2 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on main website link

Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘e-pareeksha’ portal

Step 4: Fill in the required login details

Step 5: Take a printout for the future.

The CBSE term-I examinations were held in November-December 2021. The term-1 results were announced on March 12, 2022. The board didn’t release the marksheets for term-1 and schools were informed about the students performance in theory subjects.

The board has emphasized that the students’ results will only be declared after the term-II examinations, through which they will be declared to have passed, or placed in the essential repeat or compartment categories. The term-II theory examinations will begin on April 26. Unlike the MCQ-style tests that were held in the first term, the second term will have two-long hour examinations.

For the 2021-2022 academic year, the board moved away from its system of conducting one final board examination at the end of the year for Classes 10 and 12. Instead, it split its rationalized syllabus by half across two terms and decided to conduct the board exams at the end of each.