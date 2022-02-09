CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 board exams to begin from April 26

Updated: February 9, 2022 7:38:52 pm
The Central Board of Seconday Education (CBSE) will conduct the term II board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from April 26. The board exams will be held in offline mode at the allotted exam centers. A detailed timetable will soon be released by the board on the official website – cbse.gov.in
The board had earlier released the term II sample papers for both classes 10 and 12. The exams will be conducted in descriptive model with long and short-form questions.
Meanwhile, the board is yet to release the result of term-1 class 10, 12 board exams soon. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites of the board — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
Once the date sheet is finalised, CBSE will release the dates on these official websites and on official social media accounts. Any other information found on any other source should be first cross-checked with the CBSE official websites and social media accounts. Students can also reach out to their school officials to confirm about any new information that they hear about term 1 result or term 2 exam date sheet.
