CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 board exams to begin from April 26

The Central Board of Seconday Education (CBSE) will conduct the term II board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from April 26. The board exams will be held in offline mode at the allotted exam centers. A detailed timetable will soon be released by the board on the official website – cbse.gov.in

The board had earlier released the term II sample papers for both classes 10 and 12. The exams will be conducted in descriptive model with long and short-form questions.

Meanwhile, the board is yet to release the result of term-1 class 10, 12 board exams soon. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites of the board — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.