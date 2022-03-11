CBSE term-2 datesheet 2022 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 exams from April 26, check schedule

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for term-2 board exams. The exams for both classes will be conducted in April-May 2022. Students can check the datesheet for board exams on the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
The CBSE concluded the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 for classes 10 and 12 on December 22, 2021. The board had recently announced that it will conduct the term-2 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from April 26. The board exams will be held in offline mode at the allotted exam centres, and will be in a descriptive model with long and short-form questions.
Meanwhile, the board is yet to release the result of term-1 class 10, 12 board exams soon. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites of the board — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
Unlike the Term I board exams which were conducted in MCQ format on an OMR sheet, the term II exams will have short and long answer-type questions and will be conducted for the duration of two hours, depending on the Covid-19 situation. These exams will be two-hour-long papers with questions in different formats, but “in case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examinations,” Term II exams too will be in the form of a 90-minute MCQ paper, the board had earlier notified.
The Central Board of Secondary Education this year has introduced two terminal exams for both classes 10 and 12. The academic year has been split into two terms with separate exams at the end of each term. The first term was held in November -December 2021 and included objective-type questions. The second term is expected to be conducted in March 2022 and the final schedule is yet to be announced. It will have subjective-type long and short questions. Both students and teachers have shared varied reactions after the completion of term-1 exams.
CBSE Term 1 examination results are expected soon. Meanwhile, students are gearing up for the Term 2 board examination that is scheduled in April. Offering a respite to students, the board has reduced the syllabus to 50 per cent for term 2. Questions will be of short answer and long answer formats, as opposed to the MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) in term 1.
English Language and Literature: April 27
Mathematics Standard and Basic: May 5
Science: May 10
Social Science: May 14
Hindi Course A and Course B: May 18
Computer Applications: May 23
CBSE will conduct the Class 12 term 2 board exams from April 26-June 15. The exams will be conducted in offline mode in the respective exam centres. The roll numbers will soon be issued by the board
CBSE will conduct the Class 10 term 2 board exams from April 26 onwards. The exams will conclude on May 24 with IT exam. The exams will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
CBSE releases date sheet for Class 10 and 12 term-II board papers, both category of exams to commence from April 26.