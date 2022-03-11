CBSE term-2 datesheet 2022 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 exams from April 26, check schedule

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Date Sheet 2022: Students will be able to check their datesheet at cbse.gov.in. Express photo by Narendra Vaskar

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for term-2 board exams. The exams for both classes will be conducted in April-May 2022. Students can check the datesheet for board exams on the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE concluded the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 for classes 10 and 12 on December 22, 2021. The board had recently announced that it will conduct the term-2 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from April 26. The board exams will be held in offline mode at the allotted exam centres, and will be in a descriptive model with long and short-form questions.

Meanwhile, the board is yet to release the result of term-1 class 10, 12 board exams soon. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites of the board — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.