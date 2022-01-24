CBSE Class 10, 12 Term-1 results 2022: Website, apps to download marksheet

CBSE Class 10 and 12 term-1 result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the first term of exams for Classes 10 and 12. The results for the same are expected to be announced soon, however, the board has not yet released a specified date for the declaration. Students will be able to check their result at cbse.gov.in.

Students will be able to access the result at the official CBSE website-cbse.gov.in. The other ways to access the scorecards include, the DigiLocker app or website, the UMANG app, or via SMS.

CBSE term-1 exams for class 10 were conducted between November 30 and December 11, 2021. Class 12 exams were conducted between December 1 and December 22, 2021.

The term-1 exams were conducted in the respective schools in an offline mode. The board clearly stated that no student will fail or pass according to the scores obtained in the first term. The final result will be computed on the basis of scores in both the terms, at the end of the academic year.

This year the board decided to split the annual academic year into two terms. The first term included an objective-type question paper. The second term that is expected to be conducted in March- April, will include questions in different formats. It will be conducted at an assigned exam centre. The board has released the sample question papers (SQPs) of the second term for both the classes. Students can check the SQPs at the official board website.

Meanwhile, the board has released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-II examinations 2021-22. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.