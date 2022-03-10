CBSE Class 10, 12 term-1 result expected soon: List of websites and apps to check score

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release term 1 results 2022 for classes 10 and 12 soon. While there has been no official notification from the Board, several media reports have claimed that the result will be declared in the coming days.

Students who appeared for the class 10 and 12 exams can access their results on the CBSE‘s official websites — cbseresults.nic.in — as well as other sites.

List of website to check class 10, 12 board result:

— cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in: Student would only need their roll number and school number to get their results through these official CBSE websites.

— Digilocker: Students can check their results through the services of Digilocker too. You can either download the mobile app through Google Play Store or visit the website — digilocker.gov.in — to check the result.

— Umang: Students can also check their class 10 and 12 board result through the Umang mobile app, which can be downloaded through Google Play Store.

Steps to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Exam 2022 result through CBSE website:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘class 10/class 12 term 1 results.

Step 3: Log in using the credentials such as roll number, school number on the login window.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Meanwhile, CBSE has announced that the Board will conduct the term II board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from April 26. The board exams will be held in offline mode at the allotted exam centres. A detailed timetable will soon be released by the board on the official website — cbse.gov.in. The exams will be conducted in a descriptive model with long and short-form questions.