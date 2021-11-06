CBSE Class 10, 12 term-1 exams admit card on November 9, sample OMR sheet released

The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) will release the class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams admit card on November 9. The board exams for class 10 will begin on November 30 while class 12 board exams will commence on December 1. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website – cbse.gov.in

The board has also issued important guidelines regarding the conduct of board exams. As per the notice, the marks of practicals, internal assessment and project work have to be submitted on the CBSE link latest by December 23. If the marks are not uploaded by the due date, the board will declare the students’ result without considering the internal marks.

As CBSE will be conducting board exams on the OMR sheets for the first time, a sample OMR sheet with guidelines has been released by CBSE to help examiners and students. For the board exams, CBSE will provide customised OMR sheets to the exam centres having details of the students permitted to take the exam.

Only blue and black ball point pen will be allowed to fill the OMR sheet. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited in filling up the OMR sheet. Students have to mark all the answer as per the question serial number. After marking the answer in the circle, candidates have to write the selected option in the box given. Reply written in box will be treated as final by the board.

Separate sheets will be provided to the students for rough work. Students will only be allowed to carry a permitted list of items to the exam hall. A detailed guideline regarding the same and other exam related queries will be issued by the board on November 9.